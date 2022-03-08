Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,608 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

