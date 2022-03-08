Morgan Stanley Lowers Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Price Target to $10.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ RPID opened at $5.77 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.