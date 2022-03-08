Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $5,322,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.