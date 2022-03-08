Morgan Stanley Sells 5,239 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

