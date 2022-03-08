Morgan Stanley Sells 718,317 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vontier were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Baker Chad R bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

