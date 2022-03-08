Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,110 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

