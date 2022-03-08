Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MCAAU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,909. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

