MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $129.06

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $129.06 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 1025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 286.26 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

