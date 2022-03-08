MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,037. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.20 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.26 and its 200-day moving average is $597.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

