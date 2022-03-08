Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,054,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

