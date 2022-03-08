MX TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $181.79 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $181.79 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

