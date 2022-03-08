MXC (MXC) One Day Volume Hits $18.71 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, MXC has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $210.69 million and $18.71 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00286753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004504 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.01211264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003325 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

