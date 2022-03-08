My DeFi Pet Price Down 28.5% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.99 million and $904,255.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06615451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.37 or 0.99879306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046522 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

