Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.