National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. 25,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,198. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

