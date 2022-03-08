National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.39. 15,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500. The company has a market cap of $750.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.86.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.