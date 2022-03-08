Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

