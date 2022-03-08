Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 130,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 103,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

