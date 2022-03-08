Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will report $2.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $16.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.61. The company had a trading volume of 233,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,778. Netflix has a 1 year low of $350.20 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.