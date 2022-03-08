Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

