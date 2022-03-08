Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 22,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 363,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.