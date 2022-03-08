Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

