NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will report $61.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $60.60 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $251.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.09 million to $257.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $271.53 million, with estimates ranging from $258.60 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

