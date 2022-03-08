Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,269 shares of company stock valued at $47,430,529. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.