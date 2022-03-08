NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,947,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,770. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

