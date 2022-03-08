NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

