NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$24.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.50. 137,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at C$101,835,846.99. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,150,005 shares of company stock worth $23,513,604.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

