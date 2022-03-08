Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

NINE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

