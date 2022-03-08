NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.58

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 293394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($52.61) to €48.30 ($52.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NN Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

