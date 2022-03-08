NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NNGRY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. 293,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,043. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Get NN Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNGRY. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($52.61) to €48.30 ($52.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.