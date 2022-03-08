NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get NN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at $333,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.