Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after buying an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

