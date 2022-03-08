Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.