Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Cut by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $477.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $295.87 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,165 shares of company stock worth $4,641,089 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

