NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 35,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,770% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,885 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NOV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

