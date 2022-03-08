Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

