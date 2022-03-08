NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 over the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,381. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

