NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $173.34. 23,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.