O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,096. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.