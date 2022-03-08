Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,087 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $49,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after buying an additional 1,224,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,475,000 after buying an additional 1,131,553 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE OSH traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 153,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,261. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,304 shares of company stock worth $3,661,833. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Oak Street Health Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.