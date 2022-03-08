Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,304 shares of company stock worth $3,661,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

