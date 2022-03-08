Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

NYSE:OXY opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

