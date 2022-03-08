Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $6.39 or 0.00016528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $1.74 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,651.96 or 0.99978819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00269244 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

