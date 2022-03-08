Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OIS stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

