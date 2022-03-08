Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,420 shares of company stock worth $60,433. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

