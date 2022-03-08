Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,066 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.