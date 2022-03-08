Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.