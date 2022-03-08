On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Short Interest Up 34.4% in February

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $66,382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
ON Company Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
