ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Barclays PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,539,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.