Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 859.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

